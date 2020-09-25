DREP 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $585,450.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $585,450.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00100757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00230253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.01457562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00203766 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

