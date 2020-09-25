DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Up 7.3%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. 628,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,437,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. Research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of DURECT by 8.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 861.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

