Dusk Network Market Capitalization Hits $13.09 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $867,988.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.19 or 0.04753417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,821,673 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

