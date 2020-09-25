Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 277,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,505. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

