eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.87. 137,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,001,219. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 227,346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,949,000 after acquiring an additional 121,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,769,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,589,000 after buying an additional 329,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

