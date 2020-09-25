EBCoin (EBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,845.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $430,928.42 and approximately $32,845.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars.

