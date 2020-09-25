EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $2.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,733.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.02023048 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00665726 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

