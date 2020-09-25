Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $860,904.66

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $860,904.66 and $32,113.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00230163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01454797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00199631 BTC.

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

