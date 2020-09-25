EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander lowered shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Monday.

EDRVF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098. EDP Renovaveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

