ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $119,946.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.98 or 0.04739590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.