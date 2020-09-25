Ether Zero Market Cap Hits $320,774.61 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $320,774.61 and $14,285.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.80 or 0.03300801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,007,824 coins and its circulating supply is 173,978,411 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

