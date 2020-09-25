Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Raina Moskowitz Sells 2,100 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raina Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00.

ETSY stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,448. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

