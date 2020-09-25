Feathercoin Price Down 18% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $4,120.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,488,120 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

