Fetch Hits Market Cap of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.85 or 0.04743520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

