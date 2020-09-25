Financial Survey: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) versus American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get American National BankShares alerts:

This table compares American National BankShares and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 26.67% 9.51% 1.19% Meta Financial Group 20.68% 11.27% 1.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American National BankShares and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

American National BankShares presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than American National BankShares.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.04 $20.91 million $3.10 6.48 Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.17 $97.00 million $2.66 6.97

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats American National BankShares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.