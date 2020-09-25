Fireball Hits Market Cap of $66,412.70 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Fireball has a market cap of $66,412.70 and approximately $520.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00028681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.04297440 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001740 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000181 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,660 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

