First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (RFAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Sep 25th, 2020

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RFAP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Dividend History for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

