First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has raised its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ RFEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Dividend History for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit