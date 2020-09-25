Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $135.40. 1,005,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 693,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel London III Associates L.P. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.
Further Reading: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.