Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.19 and last traded at $135.40. 1,005,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 693,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel London III Associates L.P. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

