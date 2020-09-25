Flash Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Flash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $31.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.01455011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00200150 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

