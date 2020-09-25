Flowchain (FLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $930.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $301,938.46 and approximately $930.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.04698139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.