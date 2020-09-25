Force Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.04538952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

