Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. BidaskClub lowered Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

