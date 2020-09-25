Fountain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,071.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $10,071.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00230301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01453805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00202665 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

