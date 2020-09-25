Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.30. 608,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 127,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $72,419. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 410,689 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

