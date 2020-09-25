Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $142,342.91 and $45.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,238,312 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

