Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 14,172,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

