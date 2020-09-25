GET Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $125,145.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.04726557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

