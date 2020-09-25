GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 2.9%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.36 ($13.36) and last traded at €11.52 ($13.55). Approximately 48,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.86 ($13.95).

Separately, Pareto Securities set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of GFT Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $303.27 million and a PE ratio of 29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.01.

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

