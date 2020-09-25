Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GNL.PA) Shares Up 0.8%

Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GNL.PA)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.86. 10,910 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

About Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GNL.PA)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

