Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Trading Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.14% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

