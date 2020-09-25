Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.26. 8,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

