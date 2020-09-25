GoHelpFund Hits Market Cap of $13,147.07 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $13,147.07 and approximately $31,691.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

