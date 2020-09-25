Goldcoin Market Cap Achieves $174,006.99 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $174,006.99 and approximately $18.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00428589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

