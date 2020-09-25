Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) Trading Up 1.5%

Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 5,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

