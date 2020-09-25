Grin Market Cap Reaches $16.77 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, LBank and Coinall. During the last week, Grin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000884 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 53,181,000 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.