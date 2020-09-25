GXChain (GXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.76 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004355 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000365 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

