HeartBout (HB) Market Capitalization Tops $62,313.17

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. HeartBout has a market cap of $62,313.17 and $1,891.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.19 or 0.04753417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

