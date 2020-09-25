HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Down 3.6%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

