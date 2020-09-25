HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Down 3.6%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HedgePath Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit