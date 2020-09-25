HedgeTrade Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00010495 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $379.26 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

