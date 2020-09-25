Helium Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Helium Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helium Chain has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium Chain has a market cap of $179,751.88 and $1.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Helium Chain

Helium Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium Chain’s official website is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium Chain

Helium Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

