HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Down 1.2%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 3,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

