Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Shares Up 1.2%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,275,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,065,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hexo from C$0.55 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hexo from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market cap of $418.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

