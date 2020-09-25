Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $613.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $613.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.01455011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00200150 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

