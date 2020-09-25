Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $969.49 million. Hologic posted sales of $865.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hologic by 23.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Hologic by 51.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

