Horizen Price Hits $5.99 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $5.99 or 0.00056045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, COSS and Bittrex. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $60.07 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00512863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,019,788 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX, BiteBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.