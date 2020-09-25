HorusPay (HORUS) Market Cap Hits $6.47 Million

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 104.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00230301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01453805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00202665 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

