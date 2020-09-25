Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 7.8%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 11,371,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,229,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target for the company.
In other Ibio news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $2,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,476,202.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449 over the last three months.
Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.
