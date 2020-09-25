Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 7.8%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 11,371,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,229,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target for the company.

Get Ibio alerts:

In other Ibio news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $2,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,476,202.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ibio by 847.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ibio by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.