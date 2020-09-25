Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 7.8%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 11,371,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,229,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target for the company.

In other Ibio news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $2,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,782,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,476,202.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ibio by 847.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ibio by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit