Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $116,631.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $620,778.86 and $116,631.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00102046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.01454552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200279 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

