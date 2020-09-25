Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Major Shareholder Sells 25,535 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,546,605.55. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $2,049,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00.

Shares of EBS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 258,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

